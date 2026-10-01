A lifestyle centered on balance, beauty and elevated desert living

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

Southern Utah doesn't have to work hard to win you over.

Set against a gorgeous, red-rock backdrop, with access to some of the most awe-inspiring landscapes and outdoor recreation in the West, Solenté has five completed, move-in-ready homes that are currently available in La Parea–a gated community within Solente. The homes were built by C. Blake Homes, Dennis Miller Homes, Holmes Homes, Split Rock Custom Homes, and Carefree Homes.

Take a look at the available homes for yourself. You might be surprised at how easy it is to picture yourself living there.

What is Solente?

Solenté, is a 570-acre master-planned community in Washington, Utah. Its first phase — the gated village of La Parea — is now approaching an important milestone. The private La Parea Club is set to open in early 2027, giving residents another way to enjoy the landscape and lifestyle that drew them to Southern Utah in the first place.

Here's what's coming — and why you might want to claim your own piece of Southern Utah in La Parea before the year is over.

Photo: Solenté

What residents will find at La Parea Club

The La Parea Club is exclusive to residents of the gated La Parea neighborhood, giving them a private place to relax, play, gather, and enjoy the outdoors without having to leave the community. Its list of amenities includes:

A resort-style pool

A restaurant and bar

A spa

A sauna and cold plunge

A fitness studio

An event lawn

Pickleball courts

A par-3 golf course

A golf simulator

And the benefits don't stop at the Club.

Solenté backs up to the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, putting hiking, biking and equestrian trails close to home and making it easy to take advantage of some of Southern Utah's most spectacular scenery.

Photo: Solenté

End-of-year buyer incentive

With the club nearing completion and its opening expected in early 2027, Solenté is giving prospective La Parea residents another reason to celebrate. Buyers who purchase one of the five completed homes in La Parea and close before the end of 2026 will receive three years of complimentary Club and HOA dues.

La Parea is only the beginning

While the La Parea Club and its surrounding residential neighborhood offer an exciting start, the vision extends far beyond this one corner of Solenté.

Altimera, a neighborhood featuring townhomes, condos, and single-family homes, along with its own park amenities, is already well under construction.

As the larger development takes shape, Solenté residents and the broader community will be able to enjoy High Street, a future retail, hospitality, and commercial district located in the heart of the development where people can shop, dine, stay, and gather.

Photo: Solenté

Find out more

2026 is an exciting time to become part of the Solenté community. Buyers who close on one of the five finished La Parea homes by December 2026 will receive three years of complimentary Club and HOA dues — a pretty enticing way to step into the Solente lifestyle and experience natural and curated amenities that enrich everyday living.

If you're interested in learning more, contact Jessica Orvin at jessica@Solentégroup.com or call 435-414-6592 today.