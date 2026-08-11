Back-to-school health boost can lead to a thriving school year

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As summer ends, the return of backpacks, homework, and early mornings signals a critical time for parents. Prioritizing health now can lay a strong foundation for a child's successful, healthy, and happy school year.

"The back-to-school transition can be a shock to a child's system," explains Dr. Jared Lambert, a CommonSpirit family medicine physician in West Jordan. "They face new schedules, germs, and academic pressures. Proactive health measures are crucial to ease this adjustment and prevent illness or burnout."

Here are key areas parents should focus on:

1. Reclaim sleep schedules, 1 bedtime at a time

Summer often brings later bedtimes. However, adequate sleep is vital for a child's health and academic performance.

"Lack of sleep affects concentration, mood, and immunity," warns Dr. Natividad Rodriguez, a CommonSpirit family physician in Layton. "Start gradually adjusting bedtimes now, even by 15 minutes each night."

Aim for nine-12 hours of sleep for elementary students, fostering a calming routine with baths or reading.

2. Power up with nutritious fuel

A well-balanced diet fuels both body and mind. "Focus on lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables," advises Dr. Trystan Blake, a CommonSpirit family physician in Salt Lake City. "A protein- and fiber-rich breakfast sustains them through morning lessons."

Involve children in packing healthy lunches and encourage consistent hydration with a reusable water bottle.

3. Build a strong immune shield

Schools are germ hotbeds. Beyond regular handwashing, ensure your child's vaccinations are current.

"A pre-school physical is ideal for reviewing vaccination schedules and addressing health concerns," notes Lambert. "Also, remind them about covering coughs and sneezes, and not sharing water bottles or food." Sleep and nutrition also boost immunity.

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4. Tend to their emotional well-being

The start of school can bring excitement and anxiety. New teachers, classmates, and routines can be overwhelming.

"It's vital to check in about how they're feeling," emphasizes Rodriguez. "Create a safe space to discuss worries about friends or schoolwork. Reassure them that these feelings are normal and you're there to support them."

Encourage open communication, validate emotions, and teach coping strategies like deep breathing.

5. Move their bodies, boost their minds

Ensure children get at least 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity daily. "Physical activity impacts cognitive function and stress reduction," Blake observes. "Active children are often more focused and resilient."

The back-to-school season doesn't have to be a scramble. By addressing these health aspects proactively, you can equip your child for a year of learning, growth, and vibrant health. A little planning now leads to great success.

Sizzling summer safety: Navigating Utah's outdoor adventures safely Summer in Utah means long days, stunning mountains, refreshing lakes and endless opportunities for outdoor adventures. But as people embrace the sunshine, emergency rooms often see a surge in heat-related illnesses, recreational injuries and unexpected encounters.

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