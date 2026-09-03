5 ways aging adults can improve memory and brain health

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

September is Healthy Aging Month, a time dedicated to encouraging adults to take proactive steps toward maintaining their health, independence, and quality of life as they age. While physical health often gets much of the attention, taking care of your hearing, memory, and brain health is an important part of aging well.

As people age, maintaining memory and brain health becomes a priority for living a vibrant, independent life.

Hearing and Brain Centers of America is hosting an event "Dementia Prevention Strategies and Science" on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at 67 N. Main Street in Bountiful. Click here to register.

In recognition of Healthy Aging Month, here are five proactive strategies to help support memory, brain health, and cognitive vitality as you age.

Treat hearing loss with NeuroTechnology™

Untreated hearing loss is a significant risk factor for cognitive decline, increasing dementia risk by up to fivefold for those with severe impairment, according to research by Dr. Frank Lin reported in The Lancet.

Dr. Keith Darrow's book, "Preventing Decline: Advances in the Medical Treatment of Hearing Loss and Tinnitus," emphasizes that hearing loss strains cognitive resources, impairing memory. NeuroTechnology™, restores auditory stimulation to the brain, reducing cognitive load. A 2023 ACHIEVE study showed a 48% reduction in cognitive decline among hearing aid users.

Engage in regular cognitive stimulation

Cognitive activities strengthen neural connections, bolstering memory. Darrow advocates for brain-training exercises, physical exercise, proper nutrition, and social engagement like those accessible via PreventingDecline.com.

Peer-reviewed studies, including a 2022 JAMA Neurology meta-analysis, show that cognitive engagement improves memory recall by up to 20%.

Darrow encourages dedicating 15–20 minutes daily to maintain cognitive vitality and prevent decline.

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Combat social isolation through improved communication

Social isolation, often exacerbated by hearing loss and tinnitus, is a key dementia risk factor. Darrow's research, cited over 1,000 times, underscores that social engagement preserves cognitive function.

NeuroTechnology™ prescription-grade hearing aids enhance communication in noisy environments, reducing isolation.

A 2023 Johns Hopkins study linked hearing aid use to a 32% lower dementia prevalence. PreventingDecline.com offers tips for staying socially active, such as joining community groups or family gatherings, to support brain health.

Monitor and address brain health early

Early detection of cognitive impairment is critical for cognitive protection.

Darrow's work in Preventing Decline highlights the Brain Care Score which covers 14 mid-life modifiable risk factors. Understanding your personal risk factors can help you take proactive steps toward supporting long-term brain health.

Adopt a holistic lifestyle for brain health

A brain-healthy lifestyle complements hearing interventions. Regular physical activity, a Mediterranean diet, and stress management can reduce cognitive decline risk by up to 30%, per a 2023 Alzheimer's and Dementia study.

PreventingDecline.com offers guides on nutrition and exercise, including low-impact activities like walking, which improve cerebral blood flow and memory.

Make healthy aging month your time to take action

Healthy aging isn't just about adding years to your life — it's about protecting your ability to stay connected, independent, and engaged in the years ahead.

This September, in recognition of Healthy Aging Month, make your hearing and brain health a priority. By treating hearing loss and tinnitus, staying cognitively and socially active, monitoring your brain health, and adopting healthy lifestyle habits, you can take meaningful steps toward supporting your cognitive health as you age.

Explore PreventingDecline.com for tools, screeners, and resources. One of the Utah locations can help you schedule a comprehensive hearing and tinnitus evaluation. Or you can call (435) 253-6243 today to learn more or schedule your comprehensive hearing and brain health evaluation.

This Healthy Aging Month, don't wait for changes to become obvious. Take a proactive step for your hearing, your brain, and your future.

Photo: Hearing and Brain Centers of America

Take the next step toward healthy aging

If you visit HBCABookOffer.com you can request your free copy of Darrow's book, "Preventing Decline: Advances in the Medical Treatment of Hearing Loss and Tinnitus," and discover how taking care of your hearing today may help support your brain health for years to come.

Your hearing. Your brain. Your future. Take action today.

Photo: Hearing and Brain Centers of America

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