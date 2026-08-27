3 reasons you should buy your next powersports machine this weekend

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

The summer of 2026 has kept many people close to their air conditioners, especially in Utah. Throughout the last three months, temperatures have consistently hit triple digits, including on July 12 when Salt Lake City recorded its hottest temperature ever at 109 F. It's been a scorcher, and while there have been opportunities to ride powersports vehicles, some have found it challenging to get outside.

That's why, as cooler days approach, people across the state are making plans—and two companies are helping. From now till Aug. 31, Young Powersports and Goldenwest Credit Union are hosting their Great Outdoors Sales event.

"This is one of our staple promotions, and we're excited to run it back," said Rad Gladfelder, director of Young Powersports. "Fall is a fantastic time for riding in Utah, especially for the motorcycle community. This is an amazing weekend to buy at a great price and enjoy some of the best days of 2026."

Photo: Young Powersports

Looking for your next adventure? Here are three reasons why now is the perfect time to purchase your next ride:

Rates are more affordable**

For 90 years, Goldenwest has advocated for its members' financial goals. During the Great Outdoors Sale, they'll accomplish that by offering Annual Percentage Rates as low as 7.99% to well-qualified buyers.

"Though they are considered luxury items, owning machines is a part of many members' American dream," said Teresa Webb, vice president at Goldenwest. "We're thrilled to empower the powersports community during this sale, and help them find purchases that make the most sense for their budget."

Potential buyers during the Great Outdoors Sale will be able to work with a finance manager to assess what rate they may qualify for. All deals must be made on site at one of Young Powersports' locations by Aug. 31.

90 days no payment*

A sizable down payment can change the ownership experience. However, many purchasers are unable to deliver one due to budgetary restraints. That's why Goldenwest is allowing members to delay their first payment for 90 days during the Great Outdoors Sale.

"An offer like this gives members the ability to plan ahead," said Webb. "Investing more at the point of purchase can save money each month, and lead to greater return on investment."

Photo: Young Powersports

Amazing riding and more on the road ahead

Fall is when many Utah destinations are at their best. A season when the sun's still up, but temperatures are down, desert riding opportunities in areas like St. George and Tooele begin to open. Motorcyclists also become able to wear leather and protective gear for longer and hit the road for greater lengths. Buyers during the Great Outdoors Sale can not only enjoy these benefits, but also prepare for the winter ahead.

As the threat of blizzards looms, those interested in side-by-sides and ATVs are able to look through snowplow options. Available on several machines from manufacturers like Polaris, Honda, Can-Am, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Yamaha, CFMOTO and Arctic Cat, these setups can be raised or lowered by a winch or manual lift kit.

Additionally, those looking to take their riding to the snow can purchase a track kit — providing them with added traction and capabilities. Polaris Timbersled kits are available for dirt bike riders as well who'd like to take their MX experience to powder.

"What I love about Utah is that there's not a true down season for riding," said Gladfelder. "We've got every type of terrain here, and amazing places to enjoy every machine. This sale takes place right before Labor Day weekend, which is a perfect opportunity to break out machines and hit the trail."

The Great Outdoors Sale is happening at all Young Powersports locations. Visit youngpowersports.com to browse through their inventory.

*YOUR FIRST LOAN PAYMENT WILL BE DEFERRED FOR 90 DAYS FROM VEHICLE PURCHASE DATE. TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. MEMBERSHIP ELIGIBILITY REQUIRED. AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME.

**ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (APR) AS LOW AS 7.99% FIXED ON POWERSPORTS VEHICLES FOR WELL-QUALIFIED BUYERS WITH A FICO® OF 740 OR ABOVE FOR TERMS UP TO 75 MONTHS. VEHICLE MUST BE FINANCED ONSITE AT A YOUNG DEALERSHIP WITH GOLDENWEST OR USU CREDIT UNION AS THE LENDER. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY LENDER. OFFER VALID AUGUST 27-31, 2026. PAYMENTS BASED ON APPROVED CREDIT.