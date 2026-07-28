You're already paying for a new HVAC system … you just don't own it

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

For many Utah homeowners, replacing an air conditioning system feels like a major expense — one that's easy to postpone if the system is still running. But what if waiting is actually costing you more than replacing it?

Across the Wasatch Front, thousands of homes built during the late 1990s and early 2000s are now equipped with HVAC systems that are 12 to 20 years old.

Photo: Grispb - stock.adobe.com

Efficiency matters

While many of these systems still operate, age and years of heavy Utah summer use gradually reduce efficiency. That means homeowners may be paying substantially more each month to cool their homes—even if they haven't experienced a major breakdown.

"It's easy to think that because your air conditioner still turns on, it's doing its job," said Shaun Gillette, founder and owner of Gillette Services. "But older equipment has to work much harder to produce the same comfort. Many homeowners don't realize how much money they're spending every month just to keep an aging system running."

As Utah experiences another season of high temperatures, energy efficiency is becoming an increasingly important consideration.

Older air conditioners not only consume more electricity but are also more likely to require repairs as components wear out. For many homeowners, those higher utility bills and repair costs become a recurring expense that quietly adds up year after year.

Rather than viewing an HVAC replacement as simply another household expense, many homeowners are beginning to look at it differently.

Instead of continuing to invest in an aging, less efficient system, they're choosing to put that monthly spending toward a new high-efficiency system that offers improved comfort, lower energy usage, warranty protection, and modern technology.

"One of the biggest misconceptions we hear is that replacing a system always means a much higher monthly expense," Gillette said. "In reality, today's high-efficiency equipment can significantly reduce energy consumption, and when you combine those savings with available financing, many homeowners find the monthly cost is much closer than they expected."

While every home's energy savings will vary based on factors such as equipment, insulation, usage, and utility rates, reducing monthly operating costs can offset a meaningful portion of a financing payment for many homeowners. Instead of simply paying higher electric bills every summer, those dollars may help build equity in a new heating and cooling system.

Today's costs

Consider the difference:

Higher electric bills

Increasing repair expenses

Aging equipment

Less consistent comfort

Photo: Gillette Services

What that same monthly budget could become

A new high-efficiency Carrier® comfort system

Lower energy consumption

Manufacturer warranty protection

Flexible financing options

Greater home value

Improved comfort and peace of mind

Gillette believes homeowners should replace equipment on their own schedule—not during a midsummer emergency.

"Nobody wants to make a major decision after their air conditioner quits on the hottest day of the year," he said. "Planning ahead gives homeowners time to evaluate their options, compare equipment, and take advantage of available rebates instead of making a rushed decision."

To help make replacement more affordable, Gillette Services currently offers qualifying homeowners:

Up to $2,000 in trade-in credits

Up to $2,100 in manufacturer rebates

Up to $2,600 in local utility rebates

Special financing options, including 0% interest for 72 months for qualified buyers

Every home is different, and the amount you can save depends on your current equipment, your home's energy usage, and the system you choose. Schedule a free, no-obligation in-home estimate with Gillette Services today. Their comfort experts will evaluate your current system, explain your replacement options, and show you which trade-in credits, manufacturer rebates, utility incentives, and financing programs may be available for your home.

"If your system is more than 12 years old, it's worth understanding what your options are," Gillette said. "Even if you're not ready to replace it today, knowing its condition and understanding today's technology can help you make a confident decision when the time comes."

You may discover that replacing your aging equipment is more affordable than continuing to operate it.

Stop renting your electricity. Start investing in your comfort, your energy savings, and your home. Contact Gillette Services today to explore your options before the next breakdown makes the decision for you.