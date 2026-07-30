Start strong: Easy breakfast ideas for busy mornings

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As the back-to-school season approaches, parents everywhere are gearing up for the return of those exciting but hectic mornings as everyone rushes to get out the door.

Backpacks, notebooks and new shoes will all be lined up and ready to go — but there's one thing your kids really need before they head to the classroom. And it's arguably the most important.

Breakfast.

You've likely heard it's the most important meal of the day, and research continues to support its role in helping students succeed. According to the School Nutrition Association, students who eat breakfast score 17.5% higher on standardized math tests than students who skip breakfast.

"Breakfast gives students the fuel they need to start the day ready to learn," says Deena Benson, Director of Youth Wellness at Dairy West. "Even something simple can provide the energy and focus students need to stay engaged throughout the morning."

The good news? Breakfast doesn't have to be elaborate. A little planning can go a long way.

Make breakfast ahead of time

When mornings are busy, breakfast is often the first thing to get skipped. Preparing a few breakfasts ahead of time can make the morning routine much easier.

Try making a few of these over the weekend:

Breakfast burritos

Freezer breakfast sandwiches

Overnight oats

Chia pudding made with milk, yogurt and chia seeds

Egg muffins baked in a muffin tin

Yogurt parfaits layered with fruit and granola

Fruit smoothies portioned into jars

With a little planning, breakfast can be as simple as grabbing something from the refrigerator or freezer and heading out the door.

For even more ideas, check out this list from Taste of Home.

Photo: Istock/portishead1

Build a balanced breakfast

When you're putting together breakfast, try to include a source of protein to help keep kids satisfied and energized throughout the morning.

"Including protein at breakfast can help students stay satisfied and energized throughout the morning," Benson says.

Simple breakfast ideas include:

Greek yogurt parfaits

Cottage cheese with fruit

Peanut butter banana toast

Hard-boiled eggs with fruit

Smoothies made with milk and yogurt

Cheese, fruit and whole grain crackers for older students on the go

As Benson notes, "Foods like yogurt, milk, cheese and eggs pair well with fruit and whole grains to create a breakfast that's both simple and filling."

Photo: Dairy West

Don't overlook school breakfast

School breakfasts are thoughtfully planned by trained school nutrition professionals to meet federal nutrition standards while offering students a variety of whole grains, fruit and protein-rich foods.

"School breakfast programs play an important role in helping students start the day ready to learn," Benson says. "School nutrition professionals work hard every day to provide balanced, nutritious meals that help ensure students have the fuel they need to succeed in the classroom."

Whether it's a warm breakfast served in the cafeteria or a grab-and-go option, school breakfast gives students another convenient way to begin the day with a balanced meal.

To learn more about your school's breakfast program, contact your local school district.

Start the day strong

Every family's morning routine looks a little different, and breakfast doesn't have to look the same every day. Whether it's a make-ahead meal at home, a quick breakfast before heading out the door or a nutritious breakfast at school, starting the day with a balanced meal can help students learn, grow and thrive.

After all, the goal isn't a perfect breakfast—it's making sure kids start the school day nourished and ready to learn.

For more ideas on incorporating dairy into healthy breakfasts and meals, visit DairyWest.com.