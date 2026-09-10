SLCC Tech prepares students for in-demand careers like cyberspace and aerospace

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Utah's economy continues to create opportunities for skilled workers. For people considering a first career, changing fields, or looking to advance in their current work, knowing where the opportunities are is only part of the equation. They also need a practical way to build the skills local employers need.

At Salt Lake Community College, students have access to both academic and technical education depending on their goals. At SLCC Tech, students can choose from more than 60 technical education programs designed to provide focused, hands-on training for careers across Utah's economy. These programs span a wide range of industries including information technology, advanced manufacturing, health care, automotive, construction, electronics and other skilled trades.

Two programs show just how different those career paths can be: Networking & Cybersecurity and Non-Destructive Testing. One prepares students to protect the technology businesses rely on every day, while the other teaches students how to find problems in critical materials and components without damaging them.

Preparing for careers in cybersecurity and IT

Technology is a part of every modern workplace. Businesses rely on networks, cloud systems and connected devices, and organizations of all sizes face increasing pressure to protect their systems and information from cyber threats. This creates opportunities for people who know how to install, maintain, troubleshoot and protect those systems.

SLCC Tech's Networking & Cybersecurity program prepares students for careers in information technology and cybersecurity through classroom instruction, simulations, virtual labs and hands-on training.

Students work with computer hardware and software, mobile devices, operating systems, networking, security and cloud technology. They learn how to develop and protect networks and information systems while gaining experience with vulnerability assessment, computer forensics, security compliance and information assurance.

Hands-on learning is crucial in this program. Students work with PCs, laptops, routers, switches, servers and Wi-Fi equipment in SLCC Tech's IT classrooms and labs. The program also prepares students to earn industry-recognized certifications such as CompTIA A+, Network+ and Security+, with additional opportunities involving Cisco, Microsoft, AWS and Linux credentials. Full-time students can complete the 30-credit program in about three semesters, while part-time students can spread their studies over five to six semesters.

That combination of hands-on experience, industry certifications and flexible scheduling can help students develop skills while continuing to work and manage other responsibilities.

Photo: SLCC Tech

Seeing what others can't find

Not every high-demand technical career takes place behind a computer.

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) is used to evaluate materials and components without damaging them. NDT is important in industries where safety, reliability and precision matter, including aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, construction, utilities, electronics, and more.

Students in SLCC Tech's NDT program learn to perform testing on metals and non-metals, evaluate the results and prepare reports. The program also incorporates field trips to area businesses and presentations from industry professionals, giving students a closer look at how the work is performed and where these skills are used. The result is a specialized education that can open doors to careers many people may not even know exist.

Learning by doing

While Networking & Cybersecurity and Non-Destructive Testing lead to very different careers, they share an approach common across programs at SLCC Tech: Students learn by doing.

Programs emphasize hands-on learning in instructional labs designed to mirror real workplace environments. Curriculum is also continually updated with input from industry experts, which ensures students build skills that align with current workforce needs. This connection to industry is an important part of education at SLCC Tech. Students are not only learning concepts, but are also gaining experience with the tools, technology and processes they may encounter in workplace.

Education built around real life

A technical education program has to fit into more than a career plan. It has to fit into a person's life.

Many SLCC Tech balance school with work, family and other responsibilities. More than 2,800 students enroll annually at SLCC Tech, and 64% of them work while attending school. The average student is 25 years old. Some are preparing for their first careers while others are looking for better opportunities, changing industries or adding skills to experience they already have.

To meet students' varying needs, SLCC Tech programs offer a range of scheduling options, including evening and weekend classes available at multiple campuses throughout the valley. Many programs can be completed in mere months, and scholarships and financial aid may be available to those who are eligible. Smaller class sizes also allow for more individualized instruction.

Preparing for what comes next

From protecting computer networks to inspecting critical components, the careers may look very different, but what they share is a need for skilled people with the training to fill these roles.

Whether students are launching a first career, changing direction or building on skills they already have, SLCC Tech offers hands-on education that supports their goals while developing the in-demand competencies and skills Utah employers need.

Explore programs, career information and opportunities at slcc.edu/sltech.

The opinions and conclusions expressed in this article are the sponsor's own and do not reflect the views or opinions of KSL.com.