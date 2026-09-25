More than fall fun: How a Morgan family is helping people experience agriculture

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

When fall rolls around, a trip to the corn maze is often near the top of the seasonal bucket list.

There's something about wandering through rows of corn, picking out a pumpkin and spending a crisp autumn day outside that has become a tradition for families and friends.

But at one family-owned corn maze in Morgan, the hope isn't so much that you'll get lost — it's that you'll find a meaningful connection to the people and agriculture around you.

Ethan and Carlee Clark are part of the sixth generation of the Clark family to farm in Morgan, where their family has operated Clark Family Dairy since the early 1900s.

Today, the family milks about 400 cows and grows hay, grain and corn to feed them. And since 2022, they've added another role to the mix: welcoming their community onto the farm each fall for the Morgan Maze.

Photo: Dairy West

A farm that's part of the community

Running a dairy farm is already a full-time commitment, so why add a fall attraction to the mix?

For the Clarks, the answer comes back to community.

The family started the Morgan Maze in 2022 after seeing a growing disconnect between people and agriculture. They wanted to give people a reason to come together while creating an opportunity to experience a working family farm.

"We love Morgan as a community and the people who live here," Carlee says. "Our family has lived in Morgan for many generations, and it's fun to have people come down to the farm and reconnect with their agricultural roots. There are few opportunities to gather together throughout the year in Morgan, and we are happy to provide one of those opportunities."

Photo: Dairy West

A place for the community to gather

Now in its fifth year, the Morgan Maze has become a fall gathering place for Morgan and the surrounding communities. And over the years, the Clarks have watched it become the backdrop for much more than navigating rows of corn.

"The support we have received from the community and surrounding communities has been amazing," Carlee says. "We love the chance to have people come down to the maze and make unforgettable memories. We have had birthday parties, team bonding activities, a proposal and tons of first kisses all at the maze! It's such a great chance to get people together, and it's fun to meet new people."

Those memories are part of what the Clarks hoped to create.

But the setting makes the experience a little different from other fall attractions: Visitors are spending time on the same land where the Clark family raises cows and grows crops.

For people who don't have a direct connection to agriculture, visiting a working family farm can offer a glimpse into the people, care and commitment behind the food they enjoy every day.

"Dairy farming is a lot of work, and there are few dairy farms left in Utah, with the majority of the remaining farms family-owned," Carlee says.

For families like the Clarks, keeping a farm going from one generation to the next is more than a job. It's a long-term commitment to caring for their animals, land and the community they call home. By welcoming people onto the farm each fall, the family gets to share a piece of that agricultural heritage with the people around them.

And that connection doesn't necessarily end when visitors leave the farm.

"What is unique about dairy, especially, is that dairy products stay very local," Carlee says. "When you buy a gallon of milk or a pint of ice cream from your grocery store, there is a very high probability that the milk was sourced near your community."

Photo: Dairy West

Connect with agriculture this fall

For anyone looking for a way to feel a little closer to agriculture this fall, the Morgan Maze is one place to start.

The Morgan Maze is open through Oct. 30, Wednesday through Saturday. Visitors can explore the 18-acre corn maze, pick their own pumpkins, enjoy courtyard attractions and experience the Creepy Canal on Friday and Saturday nights in October.

There's something new to see this year, too. The 2026 corn maze features a patriotic "Born in the USA" design with a guitar-playing cow in celebration of America 250.

But visiting the Morgan Maze isn't the only way to connect with the people producing food in your community.

Visiting other agritourism attractions, stopping at a farm stand, attending agricultural events or simply taking the time to learn more about where your food comes from can make agriculture feel a little closer to home.

For the Clarks, that's what the Morgan Maze has been about from the beginning: creating a place where people can gather, make memories and reconnect with agriculture.

What started as an idea to bring people closer to farming has become a fall tradition that reflects the family's connection to the community they've called home for generations.

Learn more about dairy farm families and the people behind the foods you enjoy at DairyWest.com.