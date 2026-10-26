How local dairy farm families support Utah's high school athletes

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It's state championship season for high school sports, and your student-athlete is working hard to finish strong. But all those hours of practice and competition take more than extra reps on the field. Growing bodies need enough food and fluids to keep up with the demands of sports and recover afterward.

Between doubleheader games, late-night practices, homework and busy family schedules, figuring out what to feed your athlete isn't always easy. A 2025 review published in the journal Nutrients explains that young athletes need enough calories, carbohydrates, protein and fluids to support their growth, energy needs and muscle recovery.

The good news is that fueling up doesn't have to mean buying expensive supplements or specialty drinks. Simple, everyday foods can help, too.

Through its partnership with the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA), Dairy West helps Utah schools, athletes, coaches and parents access practical nutrition resources.

Here's how to get the most out of what they offer.

Get free chocolate milk for your school

After a tough practice or big game, your athlete needs fuel to recover. Chocolate milk is one convenient option. Its carbohydrates help replenish energy, its high-quality protein supports muscle recovery, and its fluids and electrolytes help with rehydration.

It's also familiar, easy to serve and available at most grocery stores. You don't need a special sports drink for every workout. Chocolate milk can be one part of a balanced recovery routine that also includes regular meals, water and enough sleep.

Dairy West is helping make chocolate milk available to more high school athletes through its Replenish with Chocolate Milk program.

Eligible public, private and charter high schools in Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Washington can apply to receive approximately 3,000 units of shelf-stable whole chocolate milk at no cost each school year.

The program gives schools a practical way to offer recovery nutrition without adding to their athletic budgets. After meeting eligibility requirements, schools can apply online.

Support that goes beyond state championships

Dairy West's partnership with UHSAA includes support for high school athletics beyond championship events. The goal is to help student-athletes throughout the school year, whether they're preparing for a big game or working through a regular week of practice.

Brandon Riley, general manager of UHSAA Sports Properties through Playfly Sports, works with corporate partners and state championship events. He says Dairy West stands out because it offers more than event sponsorship.

"Dairy West has been a terrific partner because their involvement goes beyond simply putting their name on a championship event," Riley says. "They've found ways to directly support student-athletes and connect their expertise in nutrition and recovery with the high school sports community."

That support matters because schools have different needs and resources. A program that brings recovery nutrition directly to schools can help make it easier for more student-athletes to access it.

As Riley explains, "Programs like Replenish with Chocolate Milk are valuable because they take the partnership directly into our member schools and provide something tangible for student-athletes."

Free nutrition help for athletes and families

Knowing what to eat, when to eat and how to recover can be confusing for young athletes and the adults who support them. Dairy West offers free resources to help make those decisions easier.

Its Game Winning Fueling Strategies program offers 15-minute virtual sports nutrition sessions led by Erin Green, MS, RDN, LD, a registered dietitian nutritionist and former professional triathlete. Sessions can be tailored to high school teams, and coaches and parents are welcome to participate.

Dairy West also provides educational materials and videos about protein, hydration, fueling, sleep and recovery. Athletes can learn how to better support their bodies, while parents and coaches can get reliable information to help guide them.

"Having access to credible information and registered dietitians is valuable not only for the athletes, but also for coaches and parents who are helping them make those decisions," Riley says.

These lessons can last well beyond high school sports. Understanding the basics of nutrition and recovery can help young people build healthy habits they carry into adulthood.

Families, coaches and athletic directors can find these free resources here.

A local investment in the next generation

Dairy farm families do more than produce the dairy foods you find at the grocery store. They also invest in the young people and communities around them.

"Dairy West represents dairy farm families who live and work in many of the same communities as our schools and student-athletes," Riley says. "They're not just supporting an event — they're investing back into the communities they are a part of."

That commitment reaches beyond Utah. Dairy West also works with high school athletic associations in Idaho, Oregon and Washington to support athletes and promote better nutrition.

For Utah families, the message is simple. Helping young athletes succeed takes more than hard work on the field. Good nutrition, proper recovery and support from their communities can help them build healthy habits and stay ready for whatever comes next.

Learn more at dairywest.com.