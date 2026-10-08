How local business owners are claiming extra cash deposits every single month

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Paying by credit card is the most popular option for consumers. According to the Federal Reserve Financial Services' FedCash Services, credit cards account for 35% of purchases.

For business owners, that means a steady stream of credit card transactions — and a steady stream of processing costs. Many have accepted this as a necessary cost of doing business.

But maybe it's time to rethink that.

What if the payments your customers are already making could also put some money back into your business each month?

That's the idea behind Utah EZ Pay's Monthly Cash Rewards program through it's parent company iSmart Payments also located in Salt Lake powered by PPT. Qualifying businesses can earn actual cash rewards based on their eligible card-processing volume, with the money deposited directly into their business checking account every month.

Your customers are already paying. Here's how to get more out of those transactions — and why this makes sense.

Photo: Utah EZ Pay

Consumers are feeling the pinch

If it feels like things are getting more expensive these days, it's not your imagination. Bankrate reports that prices are 24.3% higher today than they were before the pandemic.

As a business owner, this affects you directly. When people are paying more for things like gas, groceries and other everyday expenses, that can lead to a dip in your sales as consumers shop less.

Businesses are spending more

Running a small business is getting harder as your costs continue to rise as well.

According to a survey by the Federal Reserve, 77% of small businesses say higher costs are their biggest financial problem. Instead of raising their prices on everything, many store owners are absorbing those extra expenses themselves so customers don't stop buying — even though it means making less profit.

How Utah EZ Pay helps businesses get more from every sale

Through its parent company, iSmart Payments, Utah EZ Pay offers Monthly Cash Rewards to qualifying businesses using select no cost point-of-sale systems.

Instead of earning points, gift cards or store credit, businesses can receive actual cash deposited into their business checking accounts each month. The reward is based on eligible card-processing volume, so the more eligible sales your business processes, the more you may be able to earn.

For example, iSmart Payments shows how a business processing $25,000 in eligible card transactions could receive an estimated $100 monthly cash reward. That adds up to $1,200 a year and $12,000 in ten years — money a business could put toward supplies, software, marketing, equipment, or just about anything else like giving back to your community.

Now your business can say, "through your digital purchases, we give a portion back to our community".

Curious about how much money you could earn? You can estimate your Monthly Cash Rewards by using the sliding scale on their website.

Extra cash is always a good thing

Think for a second about what you could do with an extra $1,200 a year or $12,000 in ten years.

That could mean a little more breathing room when an unexpected expense comes up, a way to gradually build a cash reserve or money toward something your business has been putting off.

The money can add up over time — and you get to decide where it does the most good.

But the cash reward isn't the only potential benefit.

Dual pricing, part of the Monthly Cash Rewards program can help you save more

Utah EZ Pay and iSmart Payments utilizes a dual-pricing model designed to help businesses reduce the cost of processing card transactions powered by North.

With transparent dual pricing, businesses offer one price for customers paying with cash and another for customers paying by card they can see clearly at checkout. The card price accounts for the cost of card processing, helping you keep more cash from each sale.

Together, Monthly Cash Rewards and dual pricing are designed to help businesses get more value from the transactions they're already processing.

Photo: Utah EZ Pay

Your rewards, your choice

What would an extra $100 a month mean for your business?

Maybe it covers a software subscription. Maybe it helps pay for supplies, builds an emergency fund or gives you a little more breathing room at the end of the month.

There's no required way to use the reward. It's your business, and it's your money.

Utah EZ Pay offers several no cost POS options for qualifying businesses, including Payanywhere, Dejavoo, Kwick and Sunmi, along with local setup and support here in Utah.

If you're curious whether Monthly Cash Rewards could make sense for your business, Utah EZ Pay can help you explore your options.

Ready to start earning monthly cash rewards?

If getting a little extra money back into your account each month sounds enticing, getting started is easier than you think. Call or text Greg Kapitan at iSmart Payments anytime at 801-205-1955. You can also fill out this form online.

Imagine what you could do with more money for your business.

Visit monthlycashrewards.com to learn more.