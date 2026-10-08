Fun ways to get moving before winter arrives

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Fall is arguably one of the best times to get moving in Utah. The cooler temperatures make breaking a sweat much more enjoyable, and the colorful autumn leaves provide a beautiful backdrop for extra motivation.

And with shorter days on the horizon, there's even more reason to take advantage of the sunshine while it lasts.

The best part? Staying active doesn't require an expensive gym membership or an intense workout routine. Whether you're looking to try something new, find a fitness community or simply spend more time outdoors, there are plenty of ways to get moving this fall.

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Try something new

One reason people don't work out is that they're bored of doing the same old things. If you hate running, try something else. Even better, try something new. You might find a new hobby or passion that feels more like recreation than exercise.

Want to learn how to golf? Check out a local golf course or the Tee Box indoor golf simulator, if you prefer something inside.

Or maybe you want to try skating, so you take the family to the Utah Olympic Oval.

You don't have to commit to an activity for the rest of your life. Just give something new a try!

Find your fitness fit

While you don't have to join a gym, that might be the best route for people who want a challenge — and a little extra structure. And you don't have to wait until January to do it. If you've been thinking about joining a gym or fitness studio, now could be a good time to find a workout that fits your interests and schedule.

For example, Salt Lake-area options include btone FITNESS, BODY20 and Barry's, among many others. Each offers a different approach to working out, so you can experiment until you find something you actually enjoy.

Why wait until the new year to get started?

Make it social

Many people find that including others in their workouts helps increase their motivation and accountability. If you can turn any of your workouts into a group or friend event, all the better. Exercise can double as a way to spend time with the people you care about, which can make it easier to stick with an activity.

Here are some ideas:

Play a round of golf with friends.

Try a class or group workout.

Look for community or recreational groups near you.

Invite your family to join you in whichever activity you choose,

The Salt Lake Chamber's community events calendar also features opportunities to get active while supporting a good cause. For example, on Oct. 17, you can participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.

But that's just one idea. There are plenty of ways to get moving together.

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Just move

Sometimes you can get stuck in analysis paralysis when there are so many options and decisions to make. If that's the case, here's a simple solution: just get moving. Mother Nature doesn't charge you for being outside, and you don't need expensive equipment, a membership or a complicated plan to get started.

Walk the dog around the neighborhood. Play a game with your kids. Spend 10 minutes stretching. Take a few extra laps around the block. Even small bursts of movement can be a reason to get off the couch and enjoy the crisp fall air.

Even a walk around the neighborhood is an easy way to get the blood pumping and the spirits up.

You can do the same activity multiple times a week, or you can simply be consistent with the time you set aside for it. Either way, just get moving. You'll thank yourself for it later.

Find what works for you

At the end of the day — or by the end of fall — the best workout is the one that works best for you. Pick something you can stick to that feels personally motivating and fulfilling. That might mean a hike through the changing leaves, a new fitness class, a round of golf, an afternoon at the skating rink or simply a walk around the neighborhood.

There's no single right way to be active. Find something you enjoy, make it social if that helps you stay motivated and take advantage of the outdoors while the weather is still on your side.

You can find even more options for ways to get active by visiting the Salt Lake Chamber website and browsing the directory.