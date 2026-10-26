From skiing to hiking, to golf, fall is the best season in southern Utah

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Utah is a popular destination for U.S. travelers, but it's also popular among its own residents. According to data released by the Kem C. Gardner Institute, about 39% of domestic travelers visiting Utah are from Utah.

Whether you live in the northern part of the state or just want to explore your own backyard, try visiting southern Utah in the fall. You'll quickly see why Utahns and out-of-state visitors alike enjoy the red rock country during the autumn months.

Here are a few reasons why.

Better weather

Southern Utah is known for its sunny skies and warm weather, but many people don't realize just how hot it gets in the summer months. According to Weather Spark, the average high temperatures in St. George range from 97-102 degrees from May to August.

In the cooler autumn months, the temperatures drop to more comfortable ranges, such as an average high of 79 degrees in October and 63 in November.

When you're hiking, biking, and enjoying the great outdoors in southern Utah, it can be more enjoyable when you're not fighting against the blistering heat of summer.

Snow contrasts with the red rock hoodoos in Bryce Canyon National Park. (Photo: Cristin - stock.adobe.com)

You can still find winter

If you love winter sports, you can still find them in southern Utah. In fact, it's one of the few places you can go snow skiing and golfing in the same day.

Brian Head Resort is scheduled to open on Nov. 6. It's the earliest resort opening in Utah this year and lift tickets for select dates in November and December start at $9.

Bryce Canyon National Park and Cedar Breaks National Monument can offer fall visitors the unique opportunity to view the legendary red rock spires and hoodoos with the contrast of snow. If you go, make sure to check current weather conditions so you can be properly prepared. Cedar Breaks has already had a road closure because of snow this fall.

Smaller crowds

With national parks such as Zion and Bryce Canyon, southern Utah gets its share of crowds and visitors in the summer. After all, it's beautiful! But when school starts back up and summer trips slow down, the area is more accessible for autumn travelers.

According to the National Park Service, Zion had more than 2 million visits from May 2026-August 2026. Comparing that to the 1.3 million visits between September-November 2025, you'll see about half as many people out and about.

Fall offers colorful views on Scnic Byway 12. (Photo: Maygutyak - stock.adobe.com)

Scenic fall drives

The northern half of Utah gets a lot of credit for its stunning fall colors, but southern Utah isn't lacking for scenic autumn drives.

Utah's Scenic Byway 12 is not only a stunning desert landscape, but it has stretches of forest with both firs and aspens. In the fall months, those aspens contrast vividly against the green firs and mountainsides, according to Visit Utah.

Another autumn drive chock full of colorful leaves and beautiful landscapes is Kolob Fingers Road Scenic Byway through Zion National Park. UDOT's website describes it as a five-mile road through the Kolob Canyons section of the park with light traffic. The green trees set against the red canyon rock turn beautiful shades of yellow and orange in the fall months.

There's plenty to see

Of course, there are the classic stops everyone should make through southern Utah, but there are some lesser-known places to check out while you're there.

For example, the Kanarra Falls hike near Cedar City, is a sight to behold. The trail winds through a narrow red rock slot canyon to a series of waterfalls, complete with ladders for climbing up the falls. Autumn's milder temperatures make the creek crossings more comfortable than in the peak of summer, though the water stays chilly, so water shoes and neoprene socks are a good idea. A permit is required and the number of daily hikers are limited, so reserve ahead of time.

Just a 30-minute drive from Bryce Canyon National Park is the lesser-known Kodachrome Basin State Park. It's home to 67 "monolithic stone spires" called sedimentary pipes that just up from the ground, some reaching nearly 170 feet tall, according to the Utah State Park's website. Spend the day hiking, practicing your photography, and just exploring the beauty of southern Utah. The night temperatures reach into the 30s, so you may want to get a hotel in a nearby town for a good night's rest.

Southern Utah is one of the few places you can golf and snowboard in the same day. (Photo: Brocreative/stock adobe)

Make the most of your stay at a Best Western

After a day of skiing at Brian Head or of exploring slot canyons and wading through the Narrows, you'll want a comfortable place to rest and relax. Best Western Hotels & Resorts has 37 hotels throughout the state, including locations in southern Utah such as St. George, Cedar City, Springdale, Kanab and Bryce Canyon.

With different price points and included amenities to choose from, you can make your budget go farther without sacrificing the comforts you expect and appreciate in a hotel getaway.

Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or a Thanksgiving road trip, a Best Western can be your home base for all of your fall adventures in southern Utah. Book your stay today at bestwesternutah.com.