Free West Jordan hiring event planned, specifically for people with criminal records

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

For many people with a criminal record, finding a job is not only about having the right skills. The hardest part can be getting the chance to speak with someone who is willing to listen.

A free hiring event coming to West Jordan on Aug. 5 is designed to create that opportunity.

Hustle 2.0 and Rasa Legal are partnering to bring together people looking for work and Utah employers that are actively open to hiring applicants with criminal records. The Fair Chance Hiring Event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some employers will be offering on the spot interviews. Participants will also be able to compete for a $1,000 cash prize in a sales pitch competition.

The event offers direct access to hiring professionals, practical preparation, and the chance to be considered by employers who are actively seeking to hire justice-impacted individuals.

Think this event could be a fit for you? Register here.

Photo: Rasa

Not a typical job fair

Many job fairs follow a familiar pattern. Applicants move from table to table, hand out résumés, and are told to submit another application online.

Hustle 2.0 is planning a more active experience.

Attendees will prepare and deliver a real employment pitch to hiring managers.

Instead of submitting information and waiting for a response, they will learn how to talk about their record, explain their experience, show how they communicate, and receive feedback from people involved in hiring.

Participants will also take part in a crash course in door-to-door sales led by high-performing sales representatives and project managers.

The training will focus on skills that matter in sales and customer-facing work, including starting conversations, explaining value, building trust, and responding under pressure.

Rasa Legal will also have a table at the event and individuals will have an option to check their records and receive guidance on their expungement eligibility options.

Want the chance to make your pitch directly to hiring managers? Register here.

Photo: Rasa

A chance to practice before the next interview

Even for someone who does not receive an offer that day, the event is designed to provide tools that can support a wider job search.

Attendees will receive feedback on their employment pitches and leave with a finished LinkedIn bio.

Lunch and networking will create additional time to meet hiring professionals, ask questions, and learn more about the work available.

That practice can be useful for anyone who has struggled with how to discuss their background during an interview.

A criminal record can make job interviews feel uncertain. Applicants may wonder when to discuss their record, how much detail to provide, or whether the employer has already made up their mind. At this event, employers will know from the beginning that they are meeting people who may have criminal records.

This means attendees can enter the conversation knowing that the employers have chosen to participate in a fair chance hiring event and are prepared to consider candidates from this group.

Photo: Rasa

A $1,000 test of sales skills

One of the day's most exciting parts will be the sales pitch competition.

Participants will have the chance to use what they learned during the training and compete for a $1,000 cash prize.

The competition will give applicants a way to demonstrate communication skills in front of people who understand sales and project management. The experience will also give each competitor a clearer sense of how they come across to an audience and where they can improve.

The event's focus on door-to-door sales makes it especially relevant for people who are open to sales, roofing, or customer-facing opportunities.

Applicants should arrive ready to speak, participate, accept feedback, and try something that may feel unfamiliar.

How to join

The Fair Chance Hiring Event is free, but it is not an open walk-in event. Attendance is invite-only, and space is limited.

The first step is to register here. Hustle 2.0 will then send applicants a link to an online interview preparation training by text or email. Applicants must complete that training to be eligible for a spot at the in-person event.

Because space is limited, interested applicants should register and complete the required preparation as soon as possible.

Those invited to attend should come to West Jordan on Aug. 5 prepared to bring their pitch, meet employers, and take part from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For someone who has been waiting for an employer to look beyond a record and listen to what they can offer now, this event is the perfect opportunity.

Interested in attending? Register here.