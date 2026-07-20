Cut your AC bill in half: 5 proven strategies for a more energy-efficient summer

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

As Utah temperatures climb into the triple digits, homeowners rely on their air conditioners more than almost any other appliance in the house.

But while your system may still be cooling your home, it could also be quietly driving up your monthly utility bills.

Small issues that often go unnoticed can reduce efficiency, increase wear and tear, and cost hundreds of dollars over the course of a single summer.

The good news? Many of these problems are easy to identify and even easier to correct with regular maintenance.

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A dirty air filter makes your system work harder

One of the most common — and preventable — causes of high energy bills is a clogged air filter. When airflow is restricted, your air conditioner has to work longer to keep your home comfortable. That means higher electricity costs and unnecessary strain on the equipment.

Most homeowners should inspect their filter every month during peak cooling season and replace it as needed. Homes with pets, allergies, or frequent construction nearby may need more frequent replacements.

According to the experts at Gillette Services, something as simple as changing a dirty filter can improve airflow, help maintain consistent temperatures, and reduce stress on your HVAC system.

Low refrigerant can significantly reduce efficiency

Your air conditioner depends on the proper amount of refrigerant to remove heat from your home. If the refrigerant level is low because of a leak, the system must run longer to achieve the same cooling results.

Common warning signs include:

Longer cooling cycles

Warm air from vents

Ice forming on refrigerant lines

Higher utility bills

Uneven temperatures throughout the home

Unlike fuel, refrigerant isn't "used up." If levels are low, there's almost always a leak that should be professionally repaired before additional refrigerant is added.

Older systems lose efficiency over time

Even if your air conditioner has been dependable for years, age eventually catches up with every system.

Air conditioners that are 12 to 15 years old generally operate far less efficiently than today's high-efficiency models.

As components wear, motors become less efficient, and compressors require more electricity to produce the same amount of cooling.

While repairs can often extend the life of an older unit, there comes a point when investing in a replacement may actually save money in the long run through lower utility costs and fewer repair bills.

Your thermostat could be costing you money

Many homeowners don't realize their thermostat settings have a major impact on energy consumption.

Simple adjustments can make a noticeable difference:

Set the thermostat between 76–78°F when you're home.

Increase the temperature several degrees when you're away.

Use a programmable or smart thermostat to automate temperature changes.

Avoid dramatically lowering the temperature to cool the house faster — it won't speed up cooling and only keeps the system running longer.

A properly programmed thermostat helps reduce energy use without sacrificing comfort.

Know when repairs stop making financial sense

Repairing an air conditioner is often the right choice—but not always.

If your system:

Requires frequent repairs

Struggles to cool your home

Causes unusually high utility bills

Is more than a decade old

it may be worth comparing the cost of continued repairs with the long-term savings of a modern, high-efficiency replacement.

"Many homeowners don't realize how much money they're losing each month because their system is running inefficiently," said Shaun Gillette, owner of Gillette Services. "A professional evaluation can often identify simple maintenance issues, but sometimes it also shows when replacing an aging system is the smarter financial decision. Our goal is always to help homeowners make the choice that's best for their comfort and their budget."

Photo: Gillette Services

Stay comfortable — and save money

The hottest months of the year place the greatest demand on your air conditioner, making summer the ideal time to ensure your system is operating at peak efficiency.

Whether it's replacing a dirty filter, correcting a refrigerant issue, or evaluating an aging unit, taking action now can help prevent unexpected breakdowns and reduce energy costs throughout the season.

If your air conditioner seems to be running longer than usual or your utility bills have climbed unexpectedly, consider scheduling a professional system evaluation with Gillette Services.

Their experienced technicians can identify hidden efficiency problems, recommend practical solutions, and help Utah homeowners stay comfortable while lowering energy costs.

For additional tips on improving home comfort, energy efficiency, and indoor air quality, visit the Gillette Services Learning Center or explore their air conditioning services to learn how routine maintenance can keep your cooling system performing at its best all summer long.