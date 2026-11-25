Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

For many Utahns, buying a home can feel increasingly out of reach. Between rising home prices, interest rates and the challenge of saving for a down payment, prospective buyers may wonder whether homeownership is still realistic.

But what if the key to affording more of a home isn't necessarily earning more money or saving a larger down payment? What if, instead, it started with your credit score?

A new Utah-supported initiative is taking a different approach to home affordability — called Mortgage 850. This program helps prospective homebuyers understand and improve their credit scores so they can potentially qualify for better mortgage rates, lower monthly payments and gain greater purchasing power.

This new initiative is offered through My Credit Plan, a program of the Family Financial Education Foundation, a Utah-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Here are just a few of its features and how it can help homebuyers make their dreams come true.

A different approach to home affordability

In 2026, Utah lawmakers approved approximately $375,000 to help 1,500 prospective homebuyers participate in Mortgage 850. Rather than funding new home construction or providing traditional down payment assistance, the state investment supports a program designed to help people become stronger mortgage candidates before they even apply for purchasing a home.

The reasoning is straightforward: Credit scores significantly influence the interest rate a lender offers. Even a relatively modest difference in interest rates can translate into substantial savings over the life of a mortgage.

For someone already stretching to afford a home in Utah's housing market, a lower interest rate could mean the difference between buying a home comfortably and taking on a payment that strains the family budget—and peace of mind.

Mortgage 850 helps buyers improve that part of their financial picture well before the home-buying application process even starts. And for those who need help with the process, credit and mortgage counselors are available to assist at no cost.

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A personalized roadmap to better credit scores

Through My Credit Plan, participants receive a credit analysis and guidance on steps they can take to improve their FICO scores.

Rather than simply telling someone to pay down debt or avoid opening new accounts, the program evaluates individual credit circumstances and identifies potential opportunities for improvement. This can include determining which accounts to prioritize, how to manage existing credit and what changes may have the greatest impact.

The program also examines all three major credit bureau reports, helping participants better understand the credit information mortgage lenders may use when evaluating a loan application.

The goal is to replace guesswork with a practical, personalized roadmap — a plan that pays off big, especially down the road.

More purchasing power without a bigger payment

Perhaps the most compelling part of Mortgage 850 is its focus on purchasing power above all else.

Consider a family that can comfortably afford a particular monthly mortgage payment. If that family qualifies for a lower interest rate because of an improved credit score, more of that same monthly payment can go toward the actual home loan — or more of a home than they were originally anticipating.

In other words, instead of simply asking how much more a family can afford to spend, Mortgage 850 encourages buyers to explore how much more purchasing power they might gain by improving their financial position — and for Utah families concerned about affordability, that's an important and worthwhile distinction.

Start preparing before you start hunting

One of the biggest mistakes prospective buyers can make is falling in love with a home before understanding what they can comfortably afford.

Taking time to evaluate and improve credit before applying for a mortgage can help buyers make more informed decisions, understand their options and potentially avoid paying more in interest than absolutely necessary.

For those considering homeownership in the coming months or years, Mortgage 850's resources are definitely worth exploring.

In other words, a stronger path to homeownership begins well before the keys are handed over — it begins with your credit.

To learn more about the program, credit improvement and opportunities to participate through Utah's state-supported initiative, visit Mortgage850.org or MyCreditPlan.org.