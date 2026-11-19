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SALT LAKE CITY — We all know the usual relationship advice: communicate, listen, spend time together. But what if some of the best lessons about love come from places you'd never expect?

KSL Relationship Contributor Dr. Matt Townsend said philosophy, physics and even outer space can help us understand and connect with the people in front of us.

he shared five surprising insights the universe can teach us about loving each other.

Chesterton's Fence

"Do not remove a fence until you know why it was built. Understand first. Then change it."

Occam's Razor

"The simplest answer is usually the right one. Do not make things harder than they are."

The Fermi Paradox

"The universe is huge and very old. So where is everyone? The silence is strange."

Amor Fati

"Love your fate. Do not fight what happens. Use it to grow."

Law of Entropy

"Everything slowly falls into disorder. Your room. Your body. Even the stars. Order needs constant work."

Find more advice from Dr. Matt Townsend at matttownsend.com.