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SALT LAKE CITY — We hear that a good connection starts with a good question. But when it comes to teens, it often takes the right question to get them talking.

That's the premise behind Brooke Romney's latest book "365 Questions for Teens." She shared five of her favorites that will help you engage and connect with your teen.

What is a food that holds a memory for you?

What is something small that instantly improves your mood?

What is more important for success: talent or hard work?

When have you been totally wrong about someone?

If someone said "go to your happy place," where would you go?