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SALT LAKE CITY — Most of us think we're being good partners when we respond to what our spouse asks of us. You ask, I do. You need help, I help. But that approach could be silently killing your marriage.

KSL Contributor Heather Johnson said true partnership isn't just about responding to your spouse's needs, it's about anticipating them. She shared three ways to be a proactive spouse.

Stop asking and start anticipating.

Own a domain, not just a task.

Stop being afraid to do it wrong.