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4 of the newest ways to brighten up your under eyes

Posted - Nov. 16, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
Women spend $5.4 billion each year specifically on products and treatment for the under eye area.

Women spend $5.4 billion each year specifically on products and treatment for the under eye area. (goodluz - stock.adobe.com)

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Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — It's a sticking point for many women when it comes to our skin and makeup routine: that delicate area underneath your eyes. Whether it's dark circles, puffiness, fine lines or concealer that just doesn't seem to sit right, it's often one of the first places we notice changes. In fact, women spend $5.4 billion each year specifically on products and treatment for the under eye area.

Beauty expert Megan Moore shared four of the latest innovations in under eye care that have her excited.

Nourish & Plump

De-puff

Illuminate

Correct

Find all these products on Megan Moore's Instagram, @beautysnoop.

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