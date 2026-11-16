News  / 

3 strategies for engaging kids more in household responsibilities

Posted - Nov. 16, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
The mental load is that behind-the-scenes work of managing a home, keeping track of the details and carrying responsibilities that often go unnoticed.

The mental load is that behind-the-scenes work of managing a home, keeping track of the details and carrying responsibilities that often go unnoticed. (Kay Abrahams/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — There's been a lot of talk lately about mental load and how it impacts a marriage. It's that behind-the-scenes work of managing a home, keeping track of the details and carrying responsibilities that often go unnoticed. Kids have a role to play in that conversation, too.

Sam Kelly is the author of Notice and Do: Raise Capable Kids, End Motherhood Burnout and Lighten Your Mental Load. She shared three things parents can do to engage their kids in the household hum.

Teach Them How to Notice

Use Pre-Existing Motivators

Give Them the Words

Most recent News stories

KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  