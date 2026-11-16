3 strategies for engaging kids more in household responsibilities

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SALT LAKE CITY — There's been a lot of talk lately about mental load and how it impacts a marriage. It's that behind-the-scenes work of managing a home, keeping track of the details and carrying responsibilities that often go unnoticed. Kids have a role to play in that conversation, too.

Sam Kelly is the author of Notice and Do: Raise Capable Kids, End Motherhood Burnout and Lighten Your Mental Load. She shared three things parents can do to engage their kids in the household hum.

Teach Them How to Notice

Use Pre-Existing Motivators

Give Them the Words