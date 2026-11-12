6 things a calm, gracious hostess gets done before family walks through the door

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SALT LAKE CITY — As we head into the busiest season of the year, most of us want our home to feel warm. We want people we love gathered around our table and we want to be present enough to actually enjoy it.

That calm, gracious hostess we picture in our heads usually does a few things ahead of time. So before calendars fill up and family starts coming through the door, Mackenzie Roberts suggested six things you can do now to set up for a season that feels meaningful.

Find more advice from Mackenzie Roberts on Instagram, @thehousethatholds.