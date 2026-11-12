News  / 

6 things a calm, gracious hostess gets done before family walks through the door

Posted - Nov. 12, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
As we head into the busiest season of the year, most of us want our home to feel warm.

As we head into the busiest season of the year, most of us want our home to feel warm. (Donnangelo - stock.adobe.com)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — As we head into the busiest season of the year, most of us want our home to feel warm. We want people we love gathered around our table and we want to be present enough to actually enjoy it.

That calm, gracious hostess we picture in our heads usually does a few things ahead of time. So before calendars fill up and family starts coming through the door, Mackenzie Roberts suggested six things you can do now to set up for a season that feels meaningful.

Find more advice from Mackenzie Roberts on Instagram, @thehousethatholds.

Most recent News stories

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  