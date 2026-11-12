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The new program supporting patients through their cancer journey

Posted - Nov. 12, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
Cancer treatment is about more than medical care.

Cancer treatment is about more than medical care. (InsideCreativeHouse - stock.adobe.com)

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Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Cancer treatment is about more than medical care. It's also about helping patients navigate the emotional challenges that come along the way. Now, a new program at CommonSpirit Health's Cancer Center at Holy Cross Hospital is supporting patients through that journey.

Julie Steadman and Leticia Haacke shared what Logotherapy is and why it is such a powerful tool for those navigating a cancer journey.

For more information visit mountain.commonspirit.org.

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