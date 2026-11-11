Here's what to know so you don't overpay for your next MRI

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If you're one of the millions of Americans who needs a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan, it's worth understanding how to get the best value, even if you have insurance. Two of the most important factors to consider are where you go and how you pay.

Understanding your options before scheduling could save you significant costs without compromising the quality of your care.

Here's what to know before scheduling your next MRI.

Where you go: MRI facilities don't all charge the same

When your doctor orders an MRI, it's worth comparing prices at different facilities before making your appointment. That's because the cost of an MRI can vary considerably between hospitals and independent outpatient imaging centers, even when the same type of scan is performed. Hospital-based imaging services may carry higher costs due to their pricing structures and additional facility-related charges. Independent outpatient imaging centers, however, can often provide the same types of diagnostic scans at a lower price—as much as 60 to 80% lower, according to MedBlue.

As the largest physician-owned network of multispecialty healthcare clinics in Utah, Revere Health focuses on delivering the best value for patients through high-quality, affordable care. This includes no facility fees and flexible payment options.

For example, Revere Health Imaging offers the following MRI prices* for patients who choose to pay directly without insurance:

$399 MRI without contrast

$499 MRI with contrast

Revere Health also accepts all major insurance plans.

How you pay: Using insurance isn't always the cheapest option

You might assume that using health insurance will automatically result in the lowest price for medical services. However, that isn't always the case.

Depending on your insurance plan, deductible, and out-of-pocket expenses, paying directly for an MRI instead of billing your insurance could actually save you money.

This is particularly relevant if you are enrolled in a high-deductible health plan.

For example, if you haven't met your annual deductible, you may be responsible for paying much of the negotiated cost of your MRI out of pocket. In some cases, that amount could exceed what an imaging center charges patients who pay directly.

Photo: alones - stock adobe

When does using insurance make more sense?

If you've already met your annual insurance deductible or are approaching your out-of-pocket maximum, using insurance may result in lower costs.

There is also another important distinction: When you pay directly without using insurance, that payment generally won't count toward your annual deductible or out-of-pocket maximum.

On the other hand, eligible expenses billed through your insurance typically contribute toward those limits, potentially reducing what you pay for other healthcare services throughout the year.

Before scheduling your MRI, consider asking these questions:

How much will my MRI cost if I use my insurance?

How much of my annual deductible have I already met?

What is the facility's price if I pay directly without insurance?

Will paying through insurance benefit me financially if I need additional medical care this year?

Revere Health can answer these for you and help you determine which option provides the best overall value.

Finding the right balance between quality and affordability

When comparing MRI options, it's important to remember that the lowest cost doesn't always mean the best value. The quality of your scan matters, too. If an MRI produces images that are unclear or lack the detail your physician needs to make an accurate diagnosis, you may need additional imaging or even a repeat scan. This can lead to unexpected expenses, delays in diagnosis, and additional appointments.

The key is to choose a facility that combines competitive pricing with reliable imaging technology and experienced professionals, helping you get the services you need without unnecessary costs.

Revere Health offers the complete breadth of imaging services typically available at a hospital, including 1.5 and 3T scanners, 3D mammograms, nuclear medicine, CT scans, ultrasounds, interventional radiology, and more. Experienced radiologists interpret scans and collaborate with referring physicians to support accurate diagnoses, timely results, and coordinated care. The result is a more seamless experience that helps patients get the answers they need without unnecessary delays or expenses.

So the next time your physician recommends an MRI, remember that you have options and that quality care doesn't have to come with a high price tag.

Visit Revere Health Imaging and learn more about services available in American Fork, Provo, Salem and St. George.

*Revere Health's self-pay MRI prices apply to patients who choose not to use insurance and pay in full at the time of service. Patients must request self-pay pricing before their appointment. Insurance-billed costs vary by plan and benefits. Contact Revere Health to confirm pricing and eligibility before scheduling.

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