Where to get mental health support if the holiday season brings grief, pressure or stress

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SALT LAKE CITY — The holidays aren't always the most wonderful time of the year. For some, this season can bring loneliness, grief, financial stress and added pressure. But Intermountain Health is working to make mental health care more accessible, especially during this time of year.

Kimberly Myers is a social worker with Intermountain Health. She shared what to watch for and where to turn for help.

For more information, visit intermountainhealth.org. If someone is in danger, contact the national suicide hotline at 988.