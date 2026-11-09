How you can help Utah children build a lifelong love of reading 

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Utah, like much of the country, is grappling with literacy challenges among young for students. According to a report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, more than 50,000 Utah students in kindergarten through third grades are not meeting grade-level reading expectations.

Literacy goes beyond passing tests in elementary school. Strong reading skills help children succeed academically, build confidence and lay the foundation for lifelong learning.

There are many ways Utahns can help children develop strong reading and literacy skills. Whether you have time, resources or simply a willingness to spread the word, here are a few ways to make a difference.

Spend time reading with local children

You don't have to make a financial contribution to support early literacy. Volunteering your time can also make a meaningful difference.

Reading mentors and tutors can give children additional opportunities to practice their skills, build confidence and develop positive relationships around reading.

Many schools and after-school programs welcome volunteers to help children get excited about reading. Organizations such as United Way of Salt Lake can connect volunteers with programs and organizations that need literacy support.

You can also contact local schools, libraries and community organizations to ask about reading or tutoring opportunities. Be sure to check whether volunteer training or background screening is required.

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Volunteer to help assemble literacy kits

Access to books and reading resources is an important part of building children's literacy skills.

Utah Community Builders, a program of the Salt Lake Chamber foundation, is continuing its efforts to get reading materials into the hands of Utah children. After helping distribute 6,000 literacy kits earlier this year, the organization is bringing volunteers together again to assemble 2,000 additional kits.

On Nov. 20, you can volunteer for an hour with your work team, friends, family, or just yourself to put the kits together.

Sign up to volunteer on the Salt Lake Chamber website.

Donate to literacy organizations

Financial contributions can help schools provide reading materials, tutoring and other resources to students who need additional support.

Utah Community Builders recently launched Literacy Match, a program that connects businesses and donors with specific literacy needs identified by Utah elementary schools.

Through the program, donors can identify the type of support they want to provide, and Utah Community Builders helps match their contributions with school needs. Opportunities range from classroom reading materials and literacy events to tutoring and additional instructional support.

Providing schools also provide updates on how contributions are used, helping donors understand the impact of their investments.

To learn more or participate, visit the Salt Lake Chamber website.

Spread the word about free programs

Even if you can't volunteer or donate, you can still help spread the word about literacy programs and resources available to the public.

For example, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library provides free, high-quality books to eligible children from birth to age five. Some parts of Utah have access to the program — check out their website to see whether your area is included.

Little Free Library also helps connect readers to books through neighborhood book-sharing boxes. The mini-libraries usually stationed in someone's front yard are an excellent way children can access books for free. It also helps to add a couple of books you've already read to a mini library when you see one in the neighborhood.

Sharing information about these programs with coworkers, neighbors, friends and family members can help children gain access to reading materials.

Encourage reading in everyday life

Building a love of reading doesn't have to involve a formal program. Parents, caregivers, family members and other trusted adults can encourage children to read by making books part of everyday routines. Reading aloud, visiting a local library, talking about favorite stories and letting children choose books that interest them can help make reading an enjoyable experience.

Businesses can also encourage employees to participate in literacy efforts, organize book drives or support reading initiatives at local schools.

Small consistent efforts can help children see reading as more than a classroom assignment.

Help strengthen Utah's future through literacy

Improving early literacy is an investment in Utah's children, communities and future workforce. When children develop strong reading skills, they gain a foundation that can support their education and future opportunities.

When you volunteer, donate, share resources or encourage a child to pick up a book, you can help build a stronger culture of reading across Utah.