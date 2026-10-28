3 strategies to teach kids the skills they actually need in life

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SALT LAKE CITY — We teach our kids how to read, write and tie their shoes. But somewhere between homework, soccer practice and getting everyone out the door on time, are we teaching the life skills that matter just as much?

Therapist Ginger Healy said soft skills are some of the most important skills parents can teach.

Make Room for Problem Solving

Normalize Emotions

Embrace Moments That Force Flexibility

Find more advice from Ginger Healy on Instagram, @gingerhealy.