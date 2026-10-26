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Procrastination isn't a personality flaw. Here are 3 ways to actually get more done

Posted - Oct. 26, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
We are sliding into the holiday season, and the holidays have a funny way of turning all of us into professional list-makers.

We are sliding into the holiday season, and the holidays have a funny way of turning all of us into professional list-makers. (Vulp - stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — We are sliding into the holiday season, and the holidays have a funny way of turning all of us into professional list-makers. There are meals to plan, gifts to buy, parties to organize, cards to send, and somehow that one thing you've been putting off since August is still sitting there waiting for you.

We all procrastinate, but most of us assume it's a personal flaw or a lack of discipline. Monica Packer said that's usually not the problem. She's the author of the book "Sticky Habits," and she shared how to rethink procrastination.

Focus on the Starting

Set Limits

Make it Enjoyable

Find more advice from Monica Packer on Instagram, @aboutprogress.

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