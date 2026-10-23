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6 things parents can do to advocate for less tech in the classroom

Posted - Oct. 23, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
From classroom apps to AI tools and tablets, technology is becoming a bigger part of the school day, and not everyone is comfortable with that shift.

From classroom apps to AI tools and tablets, technology is becoming a bigger part of the school day, and not everyone is comfortable with that shift. (AnnaStills - stock.adobe.com)

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Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — For years, the screen time battle has mostly played out at home. But lately, more parents are asking questions about what's happening once their kids get to school. From classroom apps to AI tools and tablets, technology is becoming a bigger part of the school day, and not everyone is comfortable with that shift.

Andrea Davis is a technology speaker, author and educator. She's also a mom of five, who experienced this topic in a personal way. She shared what parents can do if they have concerns.

Don't Advocate Alone

Lead With "How Can I Help?"

Ask the Right Questions

  • How often are screens used each day?
  • What is the purpose of each app?
  • What filters or protections are in place?

Do the Heavy Lifting For Them

Find Your Allies Inside the School

Change Takes Longer Than You Think

Find more tech discussions from Andrea Davis on Instagram, @betterscreentime.

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