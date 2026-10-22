Your skin needs changes with the season. 5 swaps to make during the dry months

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SALT LAKE CITY — If you've noticed your skin suddenly feeling tighter, looking duller or your makeup isn't laying right on your skin, your skincare products may not be the problem.
Beauty expert Megan Moore said it might actually be the season.
Swap your foaming cleanser for a creamy one
Stop relying on humectants alone
Trade lightweight lotions for barrier-supporting creams
Ease up on exfoliation and strong actives
Add a personal humidifer bedside while you sleep
Find more beauty advice from Megan on Instagram, @beautysnoop.
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