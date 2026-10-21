The 4-step habit that will keep small money problems from becoming big ones

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SALT LAKE CITY — We all know what happens when we skip the dentist. The cavity gets bigger, the appointment gets harder to reschedule and the bill grows too.

Financial expert Amanda Christensen, with USU Extension, said our money works the same way.

She shared a simple habit that keeps small money problems from turning into big ones.

The 15-Minute Money Date

1. What came in and what went out? Scan your accounts from the past week.

2. What's coming up? Look at bills, paydays, and events in the next 7 to 14 days.

3. What surprised me? Spot anything that didn't match your plan.

4. What's one adjustment? Pick one small change for the coming week.

Money Matters Conference

October 22-23

Salt Palace Convention Center

Salt Lake City

Free with code "moneymatters26"

womeninthemoney.org