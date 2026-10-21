How to support your missionary in the time between their call and the MTC

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SALT LAKE CITY — A church mission call comes with so much joy, and it also marks the beginning of an unexpected season. The time between opening that call and walking into the MTC can feel like a life suspension, of sorts. You're moving toward something big, but you're not there yet.

There's excitement, uncertainty, preparation and often a lot of emotions for both missionaries and their parents. Lorrine Headrick is a faith and mindset coach and the author of Called and Ready: A 30-Day Personal Revelation Guide for Missionaries. She said that gap matters more than we may realize.

Headrick shared how parents can make the most of this unique time together and support their missionary without losing themselves along the way.

Love the version of them showing up right now

See them the way God sees them

Fill your own cup

Find your people