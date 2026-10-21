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That thing you've been wanting to try? Just try it! Here's what happens when you do...

Posted - Oct. 21, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
Our brains are actually wired to resist new things. So if that list keeps growing you're not alone.

Our brains are actually wired to resist new things. So if that list keeps growing you're not alone. (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)

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Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of us have a list of things we keep telling ourselves just aren't for us. Pilates, needlepoint, mahjong. Sound familiar? Our brains are actually wired to resist new things. So if that list keeps growing you're not alone.

Deseret News writer Meg Walter finally said yes, and what she gained might just change your mind too. Walter wrote all about it in her latest article. She shared what she found on the other side.

What we tell ourselves

What finally gets us to say yes

Say yes to something new

What we gain when we try

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