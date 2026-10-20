Rethink the rebel in your family. Here's what's really behind a strong-willed child

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SALT LAKE CITY — Parents, if you have one, you know it. It's the child who pushes back. The one who questions everything. The one who doesn't just accept "because I said so" as an answer. They're full of opinions, determined to do things their own way, and they carry a spark that can be equal parts exhausting and impressive.

KSL Parenting Contributor Heather Johnson said it may be time to rethink the way we see those little rebels and better understand what's really behind a strong-willed child.

Stop Trying to Change Them

Ask Them, Don't Tell Them

Give Them Genuine Authority

Enforce the Enviroment, Not Your Energy