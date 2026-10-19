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10 everyday habits that can do more for bone health than a calcium, vitamin D combo

Posted - Oct. 19, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
When it comes to bone health, we've been hearing the same message for decades: calcium and vitamin D.

When it comes to bone health, we've been hearing the same message for decades: calcium and vitamin D. (bnenin - stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to bone health, we've been hearing the same message for decades: calcium and vitamin D. But new research suggests that strategy may not do as much as many women think. So what else makes a difference?

KSL Health Contributor Miki Eberhardt has 10 everyday habits that can help build a strong foundation.

Eat Foods With...

  • Calcium + Vitamin D
  • Magnesium and K2
  • Protein
  • Fiber

Movement

  • Resistance Training
  • Impact
  • Balance

What Gets in the Way...

  • Limit Alcohol
  • Avoid Nicotine

Get Screened

Find more health advice from Miki Eberhardt on Instagram, @nutritionbymiki.

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