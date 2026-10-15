Confidence comes from doing. 4 ways to stop waiting and build up your confident muscle

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SALT LAKE CITY — We've all talked ourselves out of something because we didn't feel ready, qualified or confident enough. But it turns out confidence isn't where change begins. Confidence grows when we take that first small step.

Dr. Matt Townsend shared four ways to create the confidence you want.

Your Past Is Not Your Potential

A Little Belief Leads to a Little More Proof

Build the Staircase of Belief