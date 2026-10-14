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Turn in your basic hoodie for these seriously stylish was to rep your favorite team

Posted - Oct. 14, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
Forget the basic hoodie. This year there are so many seriously stylish ways to show off your school spirit.

Forget the basic hoodie. This year there are so many seriously stylish ways to show off your school spirit. (seanlockephotography - stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — It's rivalry season in Utah, and we're ready to rep our teams in style! Forget the basic hoodie. This year there are so many seriously stylish ways to show off your school spirit.

Lifestyle contributor Mindy Dunyon shared some of the cutest collegiate finds of the season and what makes them different from your typical big box finds.

Albion Fit BYU Collection

Albion Fit University of Utah Collection

Jolley's Corner University Sweaters

Tys Dyes University Clothing

KSL has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by KSL. All prices are subject to change.

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