Turn in your basic hoodie for these seriously stylish was to rep your favorite team

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SALT LAKE CITY — It's rivalry season in Utah, and we're ready to rep our teams in style! Forget the basic hoodie. This year there are so many seriously stylish ways to show off your school spirit.

Lifestyle contributor Mindy Dunyon shared some of the cutest collegiate finds of the season and what makes them different from your typical big box finds.

Albion Fit BYU Collection

Albion Fit University of Utah Collection

Jolley's Corner University Sweaters

Tys Dyes University Clothing

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