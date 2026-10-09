Some big names from the Magnolia Network are at the Salt Lake Fall Home Show

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SALT LAKE CITY — If you love a good home renovation, you've probably seen the Maine Cabin Masters on the Magnolia Network. They're bringing their renovation expertise to Utah this weekend for the Salt Lake Fall Home Show!
KSL's Daylan Dove visited the Home Show to check it out.
SALT LAKE FALL HOME SHOW
Friday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 South State Street, Sandy
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