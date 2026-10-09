Utah's Fractured Land MONDAY AT 10PM

Estimated read time: Less than a minute ×Most recent News storiesFBI arrests suspect in ShinyHunters hack of the bureau's jobs portalFormer Prince Andrew awarded $400K in compensation after surrendering his lease in WindsorPick Six Previews: Iowa State to provide a tough test, but BYU will come out on topMore stories you may be interested in FBI arrests suspect in ShinyHunters hack of the bureau's jobs portal Remnants of Hurricane Rachel head to Utah. How much water will it provide? KSL Truth Test: Fact-checking debate claims in Utah's 4th Congressional District