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How to spend productive time in your head to create a more meaningful life

Posted - Oct. 8, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
A quote from Eileen Gu, 22-year-old Olympic free skier, got us thinking. Known for her quick wit and lightning-fast media Q&As, reporters love to interview her.

A quote from Eileen Gu, 22-year-old Olympic free skier, got us thinking. Known for her quick wit and lightning-fast media Q&As, reporters love to interview her. (deagreez - stock.adobe.com)

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Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — A quote from Eileen Gu, 22-year-old Olympic free skier, got us thinking. Known for her quick wit and lightning-fast media Q&As, reporters love to interview her. Home run sound bites every time. When asked how she does it, she had this to say:

"I'm just a pensive person. I'm a very introspective I'm an introspective young woman. I spend a lot of time in my head, and it's not a bad place to be."

The concept of "spending a lot of time in my head" is intriguing, because we all do! KSL Relationship Contributor Dr. Matt Townsend shared how we can make time in our heads productive instead of just going around in circles or overthinking.

What Energizes Me?

What Do I Really Care About?

Who Do I Want To Become?

"The words you hope will define your life aren't random, they're clues to who your heart already knows you can become."

  • Dr. Matt Townsend, KSL Contributor

Challenge: Narrow your list down to words of character. Every day move those character traits into one word a behaviors.

Aliveness + Caring + Character = A Meaningful Life

Find more advice from Dr. Matt Townsend at matttownsend.com.

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