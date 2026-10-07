A viral video is sparking a conversation about adult play. Here are 3 ways to have more fun

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SALT LAKE CITY — If your friend asked you to send a video to the group chat carrying a random object down the street, what would you grab? And would you even do it?
A video of Utah friends running and recording just for the fun of it took off, and it's sparked a conversation around adults, play and fun.
Heather Doney said that behind this silly video is this feeling of belonging. She shared how she welcomes the ridiculous and gets comfortable with that level of fun and playful.
Help People Feel Like They Belong
Make it Comfortable to Be Playful
Keep Making Room for Joy
Find Heather on Instagram, @the.heather.doney.
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