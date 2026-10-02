This confidence trap doesn't disappear with age. How to stop worrying what other people think

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SALT LAKE CITY — It's a confidence trap that doesn't disappear with age. No matter how old we get, most of us still wonder what people think of us. How we're being perceived, whether we're measuring up, and what others might be saying when we're not in the room.

No matter our success, status, or stage of life, worrying about how we're perceived can create real insecurities. Life Coach Tiffany Peterson shared how to build the courage muscle to be true to ourselves.

Find more advice from Tiffany Peterson on Instagram, @tiffpeterson.