Find hundreds of gluten-free options under one roof at this world expo

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SALT LAKE CITY — If you're gluten-free, finding food that's both safe and tastes good can take some work. This weekend, Utah is bringing together hundreds of options under one roof, and there's a pretty tasty perk for shoppers.

Elisa Apo and Jamie Gausnell, founders and owners of My Gluten Free World Expo, shared what families can expect at the largest gluten-free expo in the country.

Gluten Free World Expo

Friday-Saturday

September 25-26

Mountain America Expo Center, Sandy

myglutenfreeworldexpo.com

Use code "KSLTV" for a $3 discount