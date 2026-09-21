Are you spending on what matters most to you? How to do a 'values audit'

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SALT LAKE CITY — We budget by category all the time: groceries, gas, entertainment. But how often do we stop and ask if that spending actually lines up with what matters most to us?
Financial expert Amanda Christensen, with USU Extension, said a quick "values audit" can change how you spend for good.
Examples of Financial Value
- Security
- Experiences
- Generosity
- Freedom
- Family
- Convenience
Find more advice from Amanda Christensen on Instagram, @utahmoneymatters.
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