Are you spending on what matters most to you? How to do a 'values audit'

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SALT LAKE CITY — We budget by category all the time: groceries, gas, entertainment. But how often do we stop and ask if that spending actually lines up with what matters most to us?

Financial expert Amanda Christensen, with USU Extension, said a quick "values audit" can change how you spend for good.

Examples of Financial Value

Security

Experiences

Generosity

Freedom

Family

Convenience

Find more advice from Amanda Christensen on Instagram, @utahmoneymatters.