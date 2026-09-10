Paid Programming

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The following is sponsored programming that airs weekly on KSL NewsRadio.

Saturday

Retire Right Radio

5 a.m.-6 a.m.

Retirement Solutions Radio

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

New Millennium Group

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Teton Wealth Group

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Teton Wealth

Boss Financial & Insurance Services

6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Boss Financial

Axios Capital Strategies

7 p.m.-8 p.m.

Stauffer Retirement Planning

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Retire Right Radio

9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday

Navigate your financial future with Galileo Wealth Management — Todd Kim and Maria Shilaos

12 p.m.-1 p.m.

Galileo

Decker Retirement Planning

1 p.m.-2 p.m.

New Millennium Group

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Reagan Gold Group

3 p.m.-4 p.m.

Boss Financial & Insurance Services

4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Safe Money Counselor