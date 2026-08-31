Utah businesses can lead the way in suicide prevention

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September is Suicide Prevention Month, and while not an easy topic to talk about, this is the best time all year to raise awareness, encourage conversations about mental health and remind people that help is available.

While the topic and feelings of suicide are deeply personal, it has an effect on workplaces and the people who spend much of their lives there. This month especially, employers have an opportunity to help create environments where employees feel supported, connected and comfortable seeking help when they need it.

For Utah businesses, that work can begin with something as simple as recognizing and talking about mental health as an equal part of someone's overall well-being.

Many resources can help businesses create environments where employees feel supported. Here are just a few that the Salt Lake Chamber has put together to help.

Mental health belongs in the workplace

The Salt Lake Chamber has made workforce mental health a priority and offers resources designed to help employers take meaningful steps to support their teams, no matter what they're going through.

One of those resources is the Suicide Prevention in the Workplace Employer Toolkit. The toolkit is designed to help business leaders better understand the mental health needs of their employees and learn strategies for suicide prevention. It also includes guides specifically developed for the construction, legal and hospitality industries.

For employers wondering where to begin, the toolkit emphasizes that suicide prevention is not limited to responding to a crisis situation. In addition, businesses can take proactive steps to create cultures where mental health conversations are normalized, employees know where to find support and managers are better prepared to recognize, reach out and help when someone may be struggling.

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Connection can make all the difference

That focus on prevention and connection is especially relevant as workplaces continue to evolve.

Loneliness and social disconnection can affect employee well-being, engagement, productivity and retention. Creating a workplace where people feel that they belong can be an important part of building a healthier, happier and more successful organization.

Utah Community Builders, a program of the Salt Lake Chamber Foundation, will explore and discuss the power of connection and belonging on September 30, during Connection Cures Loneliness: Building Belonging at Work, part of its Workplace Mental Health & Well-Being series.

The event will bring together business leaders, human resources professionals and workplace well-being experts to discuss the relationship between connection, belonging and healthier, happier workplaces. Attendees will learn practical strategies to strengthen workplace culture and create environments where employees feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive.

The event is scheduled for September 30 at CHG Healthcare's corporate headquarters in Midvale and is open to anyone in the workplace responsible for employee well-being, which could include HR professionals, business executives, managers and others.

Opportunities like this are incredibly insightful for business leaders seeking practical tools to talk about mental health and make meaningful changes in workplace culture.

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Help is available

For individuals, resources are always available. Utah's 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Utahns can call or text 988 when they are experiencing an emotional or mental health challenge, having thoughts of suicide or just need someone to talk to. Individuals can also contact 988 when they are concerned about someone else.

Importantly, reaching out to 988 does not require waiting until a situation becomes an emergency. The service is available for everything from everyday challenges and loneliness to serious mental health crises. Trained crisis workers can then help people determine what resources may be appropriate and provide additional direction.

Start the conversation — and keep it going

For employers, the message is straightforward: Mental health deserves attention before a crisis occurs, and there are probably people right now in your organization who could use a helping hand, kind smile and listening ear.

Suicide Prevention Month provides an opportunity to start those conversations, but the goal should extend well beyond September — it should be part of your company's everyday culture.

A healthier workplace is one where people know they matter, feel connected to the people around them and know where to turn when life becomes difficult. By making mental health and belonging part of the workplace conversation, Utah businesses can help create stronger organizations and, more importantly, stronger communities and families.

If you or someone you know is struggling or needs someone to talk to, call or text 988 for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.