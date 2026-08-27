That thought you just can't put down? It's not your mind's problem. 4 ways to shut it down

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SALT LAKE CITY — Have you ever had a thought you just can't put down? Maybe it's a conversation you keep replaying. Something you wish you'd said differently.

KSL Relationship Contributor Dr. Matt Townsend said that sort of rumination isn't a mind problem, it's a pattern problem. He shared four ways to help change the pattern.

Shift Your Focus From Your Mind to Your Body

Create Space Between You and Your Thoughts

Write It Down Instead of Spiraling Down

Complete One Small Step

Find more advice from Dr. Matt Townsend at matttownsend.com.