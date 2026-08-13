Why a Volkswagen SUV is the ultimate family hauler in Utah

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

For many Utah parents, the start of the school year is the start of something relentless: a packed calendar with lots of driving. From day one, there are carpool drop-offs, after-school activities, grocery runs, weekend adventures and seemingly endless — and frequent — hours behind the wheel.

If you're searching for the right family SUV to handle everything and anything the school year can throw at it, your vehicle isn't just simply transportation — it's your command center, office, home away from home and place for a short nap.

Whether you're loading up for a soccer tournament in St. George or making a Costco run after work, Volkswagen's SUV lineup — all available at Ken Garff Volkswagen Southtowne — offers options for families in every stage of life, making it easier to find the right fit without sacrificing comfort, technology or capability.

Here are just a few reasons they're some of the best options for hauling your family throughout the upcoming school year.

Carpool champion: The Volkswagen Atlas

Some days, it feels like you're the neighborhood mom and every kid in the world needs a ride somewhere — and all at the same time.

Whether it's carpool, dance practice, baseball, youth activities, football games or Saturday grocery hauls, you're going to need every square inch of space.

For larger families — or those routinely thrown into the neighborhood transport service — the Volkswagen Atlas is designed with these demands in mind.

The Atlas is the largest of Volkswagen's SUV lineup and seats up to seven passengers while still leaving plenty of room for backpacks, sports equipment and groceries. Fold the second and third-row seats down and you're treated to up to 96.6 cubic feet of cargo space, depending on configuration.

With all that families have going on these days, having as much space as possible is always a good thing, and you'll be grateful to have it with the Atlas.

Photo: Volkswagen

A perfect fit: The redesigned Volkswagen Tiguan is better than ever

While three rows can be nice, they're not necessary for many individuals and small families.

For parents with one or two children — or those looking for something that's a little easier to maneuver while still offering good space and power — the redesigned third-generation Tiguan strikes an appealing balance.

Its redesigned cabin provides more room for passengers and cargo while offering an impressive 69.8 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded, depending on trim and configuration.

That extra flexibility comes in handy when your schedule includes soccer games, grocery shopping and a weekend road trip to southern Utah, all within the space of a few days.

The Tiguan's size also makes it an attractive option for growing families that aren't quite ready for a larger SUV, but still want room for strollers, sports bags, luggage and the inevitable school project that will take up the entire back seat.

Photo: Volkswagen

Big value for busy commuters: The compact and efficient Taos

As great as the Atlas and Tiguan are, not every Utah family needs maximum passenger capacity all the time.

If your daily routine is mostly commuting, carpool drop-offs and running errands around town, the Volkswagen Taos offers plenty to like but in a more compact package.

Its smaller size makes parking and zipping around downtown a breeze, all while still providing comfortable seating and useful cargo space for all the essentials.

Electric options

Families looking to further reduce fuel costs may also want to consider Volkswagen's electric lineup. The ID.4 offers SUV practicality in an electric-only package, while the supremely cool ID. Buzz combines family-friendly space with unmistakable electric verve and style.

For parents making frequent short trips during the week, an electric vehicle might be just the break you need, with its quiet, efficient and easy driving experience.

Safety first = peace of mind

Cargo space and comfort matter, but if your vehicle can't protect its occupants, it doesn't really matter.

And that's where Volkswagen's available IQ.DRIVE suite of driver assistance technologies comes in. Depending on model and trim, features may include adaptive cruise control, lane centering, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking — and other features designed to keep you and your passengers safe.

While no driver-assistance system replaces good, attentive driving, these features can provide added peace of mind during busy commutes, hectic mornings, weekend road trips and daily errands.

Photo: Flint Stephens

Utah families: Volkswagen hears you

Every family — and their schedule — looks different. Some need three rows filled every morning — and afternoon and night. Others just need a little extra room for Costco runs, sports equipment and camping gear, while others might be looking to maximize fuel savings.

Whatever your needs are, there's something for everyone at Ken Garff Volkswagen Southtowne. In other words, they hear you, and they get it.

At Ken Garff Volkswagen Southtowne, Utah families can compare the Atlas, Tiguan, Taos, ID.4 and ID. Buzz side by side, to find the SUV that best fits their lifestyle and family's needs.

If you're shopping for a family SUV, bring the whole family — child seats included — to see what will work best.

Life is busy enough; it's time to settle down and get on the road with the right SUV for your family — and you will find it at Ken Garff Volkswagen Southtowne.