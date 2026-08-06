Teaching with Tech: AI in Classrooms TONIGHT 10PM

Estimated read time: Less than a minute ×Most recent News storiesUtah farmers urge consumers to buy local fruit after freeze slashes harvestThai teen kills 7 in rampage at home and school before shooting himselfBack-to-school bargains: Same supply list cost over twice as much depending where we shoppedMore stories you may be interested in Utah farmers urge consumers to buy local fruit after freeze slashes harvest Immigrant advocates picket against immigrant detainee flights at Salt Lake airport Kellogg says it's removing artificial dyes from cereals by the end of this year