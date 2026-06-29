12 interesting things you probably didn't know about Utah Lake

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

For some people, Utah Lake is the go-to spot for paddleboarding, boating and cooling off on a hot summer day. For others in Utah County, it's simply part of the scenery — a familiar blue backdrop outside the window.

But Utah Lake is far more than a recreational destination. The massive freshwater lake has a fascinating history stretching back thousands of years, along with plenty of surprising facts many Utahns have never heard.

Remnants of a prehistoric lake

Maybe the most impressive aspect of Utah Lake is its history — or maybe better stated, prehistory. Its origins date back to the days of Lake Bonneville, the massive 20,000 square-mile freshwater lake that existed 75,000 to 8,000 years ago, according to the Utah Lake Commission.

The Great Salt Lake, Sevier Lake and Utah Lake all originated from that same ancient body of water. But unlike the Great Salt Lake, Utah Lake remains freshwater because it has an outlet — the Jordan River — which helps flush salts and minerals out of the lake.

Photo: Flint Stephens

It's among the largest freshwater lakes in the West

Most Utahns know Utah Lake is the state's largest freshwater lake. But fewer people realize it's also one of the largest natural freshwater lakes west of the Mississippi River.

The lake stretches about 24 miles long and 13 miles wide, covering nearly 150 square miles.

It's shallow

Despite its enormous size, Utah Lake is surprisingly shallow. The lake averages only about 9 feet deep, with a maximum depth of around 14 feet.

That makes it one of the shallowest lakes of its size in the United States — and one reason the water warms up so quickly during the summer months.

It loses huge amounts of water every year

Because the lake is both large and shallow, it experiences significant evaporation.

According to the Utah Lake Commission, roughly half of the lake's water volume is lost to evaporation each year. Utah's dry climate and hot summers make that process even more dramatic.

Photo: Flint Stephens

It's nearly dried up before

With Utah frequently facing drought conditions, concerns about lake levels are nothing new.

In fact, Utah Lake experienced one of its lowest points during the Dust Bowl era of the 1930s. Excessive pumping and severe drought caused water levels to drop dramatically — by as much as 12 feet in some areas.

According to BYU's Plant and Wildlife Sciences department, much of the lakebed turned into muddy flats and isolated ponds.

People once held a boxing match at the bottom of the lake

The lake's historic low water levels led to one of Utah Lake's strangest moments.

In 1935, two men named Andy Anderson and Dave Williamson reportedly staged a mock boxing match near what normally would have been the middle of the lake. The bizarre event became a symbol of just how dramatically the lake had receded during the drought.

It's home to an endangered species

Utah Lake is the only natural home of the endangered June sucker, a fish species found nowhere else on Earth.

The fish has lived in the lake system for millions of years, but invasive species and habitat changes pushed it dangerously close to extinction. Conservation and recovery efforts over the last several decades have helped stabilize the population and improve the lake's ecosystem.

Photo: Flint Stephens

Utah Lake has its own island

While it may not be as famous as Antelope Island in the Great Salt Lake, Utah Lake does have an island of its own.

Bird Island, located on the lake's south end, serves as an important nesting area for birds and other wildlife. As its name suggests, it's especially popular among waterbirds and migratory species.

There are natural hot springs around the lake

People typically hit the lake on hot days to cool off — but it might not be a bad way to warm up, either.

The Utah Lake Commission says that there are natural hot springs around the lake, on the south end and in the Saratoga Springs area. So after a full day of watersports, take a load off and relax your muscles in warmer waters.

It may — or may not — be home to monsters

This is one fact you may want to keep to yourself before your next family beach day at Utah Lake.

According to an article by the Cedar Valley Sentinel, Utah Lake has long been surrounded by eerie folklore. Indigenous Ute stories spoke of "water babies" — mysterious spirits said to sound like crying infants and lure people into the water.

Over the years, rumors of a lake monster also surfaced, possibly inspired by tales of the famous "Bear Lake Monster" farther north.

Of course, whether you believe those stories is entirely up to you. But if there really is something lurking beneath the surface, Utah Lake's famously shallow waters probably don't give it many places to hide.

Photo: Flint Stephens

The carp are now safe to eat

For years, Utah Lake's invasive carp population was associated with harmful PCB — or industrial chemicals — contamination.

But recent testing from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality found PCB levels had dropped enough for the fish to be considered safe to eat.

"Maybe you don't want to eat carp, but that's not really the story," Luke Peterson, executive director of the Utah Lake Authority, reported to KSL. "The story is that we have water that is clean, that is safe and (it's) a fun place to recreate."

The lake plays an important role in Utah's ecosystem

Utah Lake is more than just a recreation destination. It's also a critical part of the region's ecosystem.

The lake provides habitat for fish, birds and countless other species. It also helps filter pollutants, stores carbon and serves as an important stop along the Pacific Flyway for migratory birds traveling across the western United States.

For thousands of years, the lake has sustained both wildlife and human communities along its shores.

And despite the challenges it has faced over time — from drought to pollution to invasive species — Utah Lake remains one of Utah's most important natural resources.

Historic buildings in Salt Lake County that are definitely worth the visit Though it's been nearly 200 years since the first pioneers declared Utah to be the place, some of the most iconic and historical buildings built in the early days of Utah territory still stand today. Here are a few historical buildings in Salt Lake County that are definitely worth a visit.

Siegfried & Jensen

Since 1990, Siegfried & Jensen have been helping the people of Utah and surrounding states who have suffered needless injuries and death caused by car accidents, truck accidents, medical malpractice, defective drugs, dog bites, wrongful death, and other types of personal injury.

The firm is committed to keeping Utah families and communities safe by ensuring wrongdoers are held accountable. While a lawsuit isn't always the answer when it is needed, having someone on your side can mean the difference between declaring bankruptcy and rebuilding your life and moving forward, especially when you're up against an insurance company or a hospital.

Siegfried & Jensen has represented more than 35,000 clients and recovered over $1.2 billion for them.