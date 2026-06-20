Test Drive: The 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor is the best Explorer yet

Estimated read time: 7-8 minutes

While I've always been a fan of the current-generation Explorer, I've never been able to confidently say which one I would buy.

The new Tremor trim answers that. It combines excellent power, improved off-road capability, rugged off-road looks and a long list of luxury touches and features into a package that is hard to say no to.

Jim Farley, Ford's CEO, said in a recent interview with Car and Driver of their off-road products, "I'd say that the biggest surprise of Ford is the off-road stuff … I just never expected that it would turn into such a profitable, expansive brand image for us. Between the Bronco, the Raptors and the Tremors, we can't make enough of the stuff around the world."

It's a good move. Leaning into their Tremor and Raptor trims, even in models like the Explorer I tested, just makes them more appealing to someone like me who needs a family hauler but also appreciates capability, power and at least some mild ruggedness.

After spending several days with the 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor equipped with the Tremor Ultimate Package and Tremor Convenience Package, I came away thinking this isn't just the most interesting Explorer in the lineup — it's the one to buy for most people.

Here are just a few reasons:

Photo: Jason Bell

The available 3.0-liter EcoBoost changes everything

One of the headline features of the Explorer Tremor is the availability of Ford's potent 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6. This engine is a stunner. With 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque, you will be leaving every other family hauler in the dust, because it seriously makes this rig boogie. And it's not just fast for speed's sake — the motor transforms the Explorer into something that feels supremely confident on city streets and the highway.

Power comes on effortlessly. You don't need to wring it out to access passing power — just a gentle press of the throttle is usually enough to have you fly by whatever you need.

This motor is without a doubt one of the biggest advantages of the Tremor trim — but keep in mind, it's only available with the optional Tremor Ultimate Package.

Rugged looks without the usual trade-offs

I think the Tremor trim is the best-looking Explorer variant on sale today, especially in my tester's Vapor Blue color.

The Tremor stands out from other Explorers with a unique front-end treatment, bronze accents, all-terrain tires and a more purposeful stance and slightly increased ground clearance. It looks just rugged enough, and it comes together in an eye-catching, cohesive manner.

What impressed me most was that the rugged appearance and beefier tires didn't come with the usual penalties. Many off-road-focused SUVs feel busy and unsettled on the pavement, but the Explorer Tremor rode exceptionally well and felt very firmly planted. It soaked up broken pavement — including those awful I-215 potholes — with total composure, and I didn't have to worry about bending a wheel thanks to the thicker side-walled tires.

For buyers who spend 90% of their time on the pavement but still want something that looks — and is — adventure-ready, Ford has done a great job here.

Photo: Jason Bell

Technology that continues to impress

With all the fancy packages included in the tester, just about every modern technology feature was there — including Ford's excellent hands-free highway tech, BlueCruise. On compatible highways, the hands-free system handled lane centering and speed management, including lane changes, smoothly and confidently. These systems can sometimes feel overly cautious or ping-pong within the lane, but BlueCruise felt natural and predictable.

For anyone who regularly drives for longer stretches on the freeway, the BlueCruise feature genuinely makes those trips better.

I agree with Zach Butler of TFL Car when he wrote, "As far as I'm concerned, the 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor is the most compelling option since the old days of those truck-based models. This may still ride on a unibody platform, but this is still the most refined Explorer to date. As I wrapped up my day-long journey back in Denver, I didn't have any backache, and I wasn't even really tired. Ford still hits the comfort mark well with this generation, and BlueCruise 1.5 truly does take a lot of the fatigue out of long-distance stretches where you'd otherwise have to hang onto the wheel for hours on end.

Photo: Jason Bell

Comfortable, quiet and spacious cabin

Inside, the Tremor feels much closer to a near-luxury SUV than what you might be expecting from the nameplate. There are excellent materials everywhere, and the perforated blue suede seats in the first and second rows were a standout.

Speaking of seats, they are, in typical Ford fashion, very comfortable for long stretches. Even with the all-terrain tires, road noise was well controlled and the cabin has a solid, well-built feel. Ford's latest infotainment system, though mostly button-free, is quick and intuitive and the Tremor Ultimate Package and Tremor Convenience Package add pretty much all the features buyers could want, including ventilated front seats.

It's spacious, too. There's plenty of room for four adults to travel comfortably, and while the third row is usable for two occupants, it's probably best reserved for small children or very short trips with adults. That's true of other mid-size three-row SUVs, and the Explorer is no exception.

Photo: Jason Bell

Legitimate capability

The cool thing about the Tremor trim here is that it's not just an appearance package. The Tremor gains increased capability for dirt roads, snow, moderate trails and the kinds of adventures many Utah families actually do most of the time. For camping trips, ski weekends, trailheads and exploring some of Utah's more mild backroads, the Explorer Tremor should be plenty capable.

That said, it's not an adequate replacement for a true off-roader, like the Bronco. I'd almost like to see even more of a lift and even larger all-terrain tires here on the Explorer Tremor, just to take its capability up one more notch.

Photo: Jason Bell

Not cheap — but what else could you want?

The sticker price for this loaded tester was nearly $65,000.

That's a lot of money; however, once you consider what's included — the 3.0-liter EcoBoost, Tremor hardware, BlueCruise, premium tech, lots of comfort and safety features and strong all-weather capability — the value proposition becomes more compelling. And, if you factor in Ford's Employee Pricing event that is happening as of this writing, the Explorer Tremor becomes pretty hard to turn down.

In other words, if an adventure-leaning three-row family hauling SUV with a lot of power is what you want, look no further than the Explorer Tremor.

Zach Butler of TFL Car said it well when he wrote, "Beyond the tech and comfort, I like the way the Explorer Tremor looks … Here, a little bit of the Bronco and off-road DNA from the brand's Tremor-branded trucks offers some dirt-worthy cred we haven't seen from Explorer in a good long while (even with the recently deceased Timberline). It's a well-rounded option, and one that should see you and your family through the adventures to come."

Photo: Jason Bell

The bottom line

Of all the current Explorer variants, the 2026 Ford Explorer Tremor is easily my favorite, especially with the larger motor.

It's fast, comfortable, quiet, tech-forward and capable enough. It looks good, rides better than expected and feels tailored for the way many Utah families actually use an SUV.

Yes, the fuel economy suffers, and the price climbs quickly with options. And, if your goal is tackling Utah's backcountry, the Bronco is still the better choice.

But, for buyers wanting one vehicle that can comfortably handle commuting, family duty, road trips, adverse weather and weekend adventures, the Explorer Tremor checks every box.

For my money, this is the Explorer I would buy.

About the author: Jason Bell is a lifelong car enthusiast who loves sharing his passions as a teacher, podcaster and automotive journalist. He is an accredited member of the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press. You can contact him at jasonbellcars@gmail.com or on his YouTube channel.